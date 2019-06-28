A few facts about growing hemp in Tennessee

VOL. 43 | NO. 26 | Friday, June 28, 2019

Who administrates the plan? The Tennessee Hemp Program is under jurisdiction by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, in accordance with the 2014 Farm Bill.

Who needs a license?

Only persons actually growing hemp in Tennessee are required to have a TDA hemp grower license. TDA licenses are not required for either hemp processors or for the sale of processed hemp products such as oils or creams. Regular business licenses are required for operating, and TDA food manufacturing facility licenses are required to make products for human consumption.

What does a hemp license cost?

Annual license fees depend on how many acres you plan to farm – $250 for 5 acres, $300 for 5-20 acres and $350 for 20+ acres. A hemp grower’s license may now be applied for year-round. Forms

Information?

This might be the most important site you’ll visit as you research whether to join the hemp industry. Go to the Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture website at and click on the Getting Started page.

You’ll find information on where to get seeds and clones, legal issues, industry contacts and many more useful facts and figures.

Source: Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture

—Compiled by Tom Wood