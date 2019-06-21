Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 21, 2019

FedEx sues to block enforcement of export regulations

Updated 6:37AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — FedEx is suing the United States government over export rules it says are virtually impossible to follow because it handles millions of packages a day.

The delivery company says most packages are sealed when customers drop them off. It compares names and addresses of shippers and recipients against a government list of groups and people who could be national security risks.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx sued the Commerce Department and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday in federal court in Washington.

The department said in a statement it has not reviewed the complaint but looks forward to "defending our role in protecting U.S. national security."

Last year, FedEx paid $500,000 to settle government allegations that it violated export rules in handling some shipments to flagged entities in France and Pakistan.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0