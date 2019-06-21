Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 21, 2019

TSU to receive $2M to help retain students

Updated 7:01AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University says it's receiving $2 million from the state to help retain students who excel academically but are from underserved communities.

University President Glenda Glover says financial hardship is the main reason many students can't return.

State lawmakers approved the funds, which were included in Gov. Bill Lee's budget.

Student Government Association President Katelyn Thompson says many talented out-of-state students worry about paying tuition and fees.

The university in 2017 implemented higher admissions standards and began initiatives to improve retention and graduation rates.

Tennessee State said the funds will be received as a lump sum with the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0