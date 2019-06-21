Briley proposes electric scooter reboot after death

VOL. 43 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 21, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville's mayor is proposing a reboot on electric scooters that would eliminate the program and remove all scooters from city streets but consider adding back one or two scooter companies if they can meet safety and accessibility requirements.

Mayor David Briley's announcement Friday followed his threat last month to ban the scooters unless the companies that own them immediately addressed problems. Briley received a response by some scooter companies with a proposed agreement last week.

The back-and-forth unfolded after 26-year-old Brady Gaulke died last month when a car struck him while he was riding a scooter downtown.

According to The Tennessean , toxicology reports found that Gaulke had a 0.198% blood alcohol content on the night of the crash and police determined Gaulke was riding recklessly under the influence of alcohol.