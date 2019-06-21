Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 21, 2019

Tennessee proposes $10M in incentives for SmileDirectClub

Updated 3:02PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are proposing more than $10 million in economic incentives for Nashville-based SmileDirectClub's expansion.

According to a meeting agenda , the State Funding Board is slated to vote Thursday on the incentives. They include a $3.5 million economic development grant and more than $6.5 million in job training assistance.

In March, Gov. Bill Lee announced the company's plans to invest $217 million and hire more than 2,000 employees over the next five years to expand its Tennessee headquarters and facilities.

The company launched in 2014 and offers clear teeth aligners often at lower cost than traditional braces offered by orthodontists. In March, the company said it employs more than 1,600 people in the Nashville area.

In 2017, SmileDirectClub announced a $4.5 million expansion in Nashville to create nearly 450 jobs.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0