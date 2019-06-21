Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 21, 2019

US long-term mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 3.84%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week.

Before leveling off, rates marked six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels during this spring's homebuying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage ticked up this week to 3.84% from 3.82% last week. By contrast, a year ago the rate stood at 4.57%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.25% from 3.26%.

