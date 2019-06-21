Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 21, 2019

MTSU approves tuition hike, new writing degree

Updated 9:51AM
MURFREESBORO (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University's Board of Trustees has approved a 2.37% increase in tuition and fees beginning this fall.

The Daily News Journal reports that increase averages to $109 more per semester for students. The increase is expected to generate $3.8 million. Beneficiaries of the new funds will include the campus recreation center, health services, athletics and new academic programs.

The board approved a new bachelor's degree in public writing and rhetoric on Tuesday.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee told the board the school expects to enroll about 8% more freshmen than last year. MTSU also has seen an 8% increase in transfer students.

McPhee said the university is the top choice for Tennessee Promise students transferring from the state's community colleges to a four-year institution.

