Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

Vols extend baseball coach's deal through 2024

Updated 7:11AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has extended the contract of baseball coach Tony Vitello through June 2024.

Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced the deal Wednesday.

The first-time head coach just led Tennessee to its first NCAA Tournament berth and 40-win season since 2005. The Vols went 2-2 in the Chapel Hill Regional, finishing as runner-up to host North Carolina. The Vols also finished third in the Southeastern Conference with 14 wins and had their most wins (26) over nonconference teams since 2000.

Fulmer says impressive doesn't begin to describe what Vitello has done with the baseball program in just two seasons.

Tennessee started this season with its best start in program history with 15 consecutive wins. Through Vitello's first two seasons, Tennessee has won 16 games against ranked opponents.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0