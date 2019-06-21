Cumberland Consulting rates No. 3 in KLAS report

VOL. 43 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 21, 2019

Nashville-based Cumberland Consulting has been recognized as one of the top three consulting firms in the 2019 Payer IT Consulting report by KLAS, a peer-reviewed health care technology research organization.

Cumberland was rated No. 3 in the report, with an overall score of 92.0. In addition, KLAS observed that “Cumberland adapts well to organizations’ needs and brings both payer and provider health care knowledge to their projects.”

Cumberland’s Payer Division delivers strategic advisory, implementation and optimization services, as well as Agile transformation services, for some of the nation’s leading payer organizations and government agencies. The firm’s payer consultants have extensive technical and operational experience with mainstream core claims, benefits administration, population health and care management systems.

Nashville will get early start on July 4 festivities

Nashville’s Fourth of July holiday begins July 3 with a free concert, mini fireworks show and a Gold Cup semifinal soccer match.

On July 4, Nashville hosts its 15th annual Let Freedom Sing! Music City.

As part of “Start With a Kick & End With a Bang,” a free Family Fun Zone with activities and entertainment by DJ Robert Luke will take place July 3-4 starting at noon at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

Artists performing at Ascend Amphitheater on July 3 include headliner Alejandro Aranda performing as Scarypoolparty at 6:15 p.m., along with Bizz & Everyday People at 4 p.m. and The Whigs at 5 p.m. Gates at Ascend Amphitheater will open at 3 p.m.

The semifinal Gold Cup soccer match will take place at Nissan Stadium at 8 p.m., and a five-minute fireworks show will follow at approximately 10 p.m. Gold Cup tickets are still available.

Let Freedom Sing! was recently listed by Travel + Leisure as one of the “Best Free 4th of July Fireworks Across the U.S.”

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper is a free, family-friendly event that showcases the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony and one of the largest fireworks shows in the country. In a new partnership, CMT will air a 90-minute live special that will include performances from headliner Brett Eldredge, highlights from Let Freedom Sing! and conclude with the acclaimed fireworks show.

After Eldredge’s performance, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater around 9:10 p.m. and conclude with a 30-minute pyrotechnics show synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. The program will feature patriotic recitations from Barry Scott.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for the city of Nashville.

LP curtails OSB production in Canada

Nashville-based Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will indefinitely curtail production of oriented strand board at its Peace Valley facility in Fort St. John, British Columbia early in the third quarter.

“Despite efforts by our Peace Valley team to reduce costs over the past several months, this decision is necessary to support the optimization of our OSB business in challenging market conditions,” says Jason Ringblom, LP executive vice president for OSB. “Declining housing starts, high wood costs and associated cost pressures require us to take this action that aligns with our performance driven strategy.”

Franklin opens blue bin recycling registration

Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman recently approved the use of blue roll-out containers to replace the blue bag recycling program beginning in 2020.

Now residents can register online to receive their blue bins in January 2020. Those interested in participating can go to www.franklintn.gov/bluebin to register for the container.

Customers will need their address and city of Franklin utility bill 10-digit account number. Customers who opt-in for the new recycling program will be charged $4 a month for 12 months to cover the administration fee for the blue roll out container. There will be no fee after the first year.

The 64-gallon blue roll-out container will remain the property of the city.

“Early adopters to the blue bin recycling program will be entered into a drawing for a pair of two-day Pilgrimage Festival tickets.

Also, the City will waive the set-up fee for the blue roll-out container to 100 residents drawn at random, who register online by Aug. 30,” says Sanitation Director Jack Tucker.

“Blue bag recycling will continue through 2019 until we begin collecting the blue bin recyclables in 2020. For more information on the program and frequently asked questions go to www.franklintn.gov/bluebin.”

When the blue bin program starts, the city will accept clean, dry and loose recyclables in the containers.

The City will accept paper and cardboard, plastics one and two, aluminum and steel cans. Glass will not be accepted, and neither will Styrofoam, or plastic bags.

The Sanitation Department is working to have a clean recyclable stream, so when in doubt, throw it out.

It is also important to rinse and dry cans and plastics before throwing into the blue bin.

Belmont on list of best online theology schools

Three Tennessee schools have been named to the 20 Best Online Schools for Bachelor’s in Theology list.

Belmont University, Knoxville’s Johnson University and Cleveland’s Lee University were ranked.

Students who work through this type of degree program will go on to occupy positions as associate ministers, chaplains, pastors, biblical counselors and more. Others go on to pursue their Master in Theology at prestigious universities across the country and online.

The undergraduate coursework teaches students in-depth biblical concepts, leadership skills, and how to communicate with both individuals and congregations.

Gen Cap America buys Mayflower Sales

Gen Cap America, Inc., a Nashville-based private equity firm, has acquired Mayflower Sales Co., of Brooklyn.

Mayflower is a value-added distributor of premium physical security and storefront hardware products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1917, Mayflower is a value-added distributor of premium products including locks, locksets, access control systems and door hardware.

Draper James partners with VSP Eyes of Hope

Draper James, the lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, is joining with VSP Eyes of Hope to increase vision care access to those disadvantaged by income, distance and disaster.

More women than men are at risk for vision loss from eye diseases like glaucoma and macular degeneration.

Following Draper James’ launch of its optical eyewear line with VSP Global’s Altair Eyewear earlier this year, the two organizations are coming together to connect thousands of young women in Nashville to local VSP network doctors for no-cost eye exams and glasses.

Recipients of that care will include girls and teens who are a part of Girls Inc., a nonprofit described as a place where “girls learn to value their whole selves, discover and develop their inherent strengths, and receive the support they need to navigate the challenges they face.”

To date, more than 4,000 girls have been impacted with life-changing experiences and personal mentorship via the Girls Inc. affiliate in Middle Tennessee.

VUMC receives AMA reimaging grant

Vanderbilt University Medical Center will receive an American Medical Association grant, one of eight that supports projects led by medical schools, residency programs and health systems.

The AMA’s new Reimagining Residency initiative is awarding $14.4 million for the project to help prepare future physicians to safely transition from medical school to residency, develop the skills needed to enhance their readiness for practice and train in an environment that promotes their well-being.

Endeavor Business Media teams with Infogroup

Infogroup, a provider of business intelligence and multichannel marketing solutions, has announced its appointment as exclusive data and media management partner of Nashville-based Endeavor Business Media.

Endeavor Business is a business-to-business media company that was established in 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites and events. The company now runs more than 40 print and digital media brands Infogroup is managing.

Infogroup will provide advanced data processing, media management and market strategy services to help Endeavor Business Media maximize exposure and monetize its data assets.

The Endeavor Business Media properties include several of the former SouthComm titles; recently acquired PennWell Media properties geared to the oil and gas industry, industrial technology, dentistry and water utilities; former Forester Media titles that serve professionals in a wide range of infrastructure, engineering and related environmental practices; and the Process and Flow Network publications acquired from Grand View Media.