VOL. 43 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 21, 2019

Night Market. The Nashville Farmers’ Market hosts a night market the third Friday of every month. Rain or shine, 5-9 p.m. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers and live music. Fee: Free and family-friendly. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

The Cost of Growth

Commercial Gentrification Impact on Small Businesses: Threat or Opportunity? Townhall Meeting, 9 a.m. Pupuseria Salvadorena, 340 Welch Road. Guest speakers: Mario Ramos, Luid Parodi, Loraine Segovia-Paz, Ashford Hughes, Fabian Bedne. Free and open to public. Information and RSVP: 615-216-5737

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

JUNE 21-22

Musicians Corner

This annual free concert series, which takes place every weekend in June at Centennial Park, features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. Friday, 5-9 p.m.: Make Music Nashville, Lydia Luce, Kelsey Kopeck and Damien Jurado. Saturday, noon-6 p.m., on Main Stage: Soccer Mommy, Bantug, Idle Bloom, Briston Maroney and Sophia Boro. On the Lightning 100 Acoustic Stage: Dream Wave, Daisha McBride, Sister Act and Plevyak. Free. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival

Craft beer tasting, games, food and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation. Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. Fee: $49 and up. Information

JUNE 22-23

Nashville Pride Festival

Public Square Park, entertainment, kids and family zone, youth area and over 225 vendors featuring not for profit artists and businesses. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday: noon-6 p.m. Fee: $5 per day, children 10 and younger free. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 24

Salon@615

Janet Napolitano in conversation with former Gov. Phil Bredesen as she discusses her book, “How Safe Are We?” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Chamber after hours: Sips & Swings at Topgolf

An opportunity for networking, snacking and golf swings at this after-hours event at Topgolf, Nashville, 500 Cowan Street. 4-7 p.m. Fee: Chamber Member, $45, Future Chamber Member, $65. Information

Nashville Symphony Free Community Concerts

The Nashville Symphony series of free community concerts continues at Key Park in Lafayette, 7:30 p.m., and wraps June 26 Tuesday at The Estate at Cherokee Dock, 175 Cherokee Dock Rd, Lebanon, at 7:30 p.m. Picnics, lawn chairs and blankets welcomed. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

The State of Black Nashville Mayoral Forum

An opportunity for African-American voters to learn where candidates stand on issues they believe are most important to them. Cathedral of Praise, 4300 Clarksville Pike. 6:30 p.m. Information

Third Thursday on Main

Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30- 9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages, so bring your lawn chairs, your family, and friends and plan to spend the evening in Downtown Gallatin.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Lipscomb University’s Bison Block Party

The Bison Block Party includes inflatable games for kids, a special concert featuring Lipscomb University commercial music alumni Daves Highway, Grant Parker, Arcadian Wild and the Lipscomb Faculty Brass Quintet with Ben Blasko, director of instrumental studies at Lipscomb, and ends with fireworks. The event will be hosted by Rudy Kalis, longtime Nashville sports anchor. 5:30 p.m. Free. Food available from a variety of vendors, or bring your own. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Note: Lipscomb University is an alcohol-free and tobacco-free campus. Information

JUNE 28-29

Porter Flea Summer Market

Handpicked designers and craftspeople will fill The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. From jewelry and art to furniture and home decor, there’s something for everyone. Preview Market: Friday, June 28, 6-9 p.m. $25, parking included. Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Parking $5. Tickets, information

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Start with a Kick & End with a Bang

Family Fun Zone with activities and entertainment by DJ Robert Lake. Music City Walk of Fame Park. Noon July 3 and July 4. Ascend Amphitheater will have a free concert before Gold Cup Soccer. Artists performing include, Alejandro Aranda performing at Scarypoolparty, along with Blizz & Everyday People and the Whigs. Gold Cup Soccer will take place in Nissan Stadium, 8 p.m. and fireworks at 10.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Downtown Fireworks

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper is a free, family-friendly event that showcases the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony and one of the largest fireworks shows in the country. In a new partnership, CMT will air a 90-minute live special that will include performances from headliner Brett Eldredge, highlights from Let Freedom Sing! and conclude with the acclaimed fireworks show. After Eldredge’s performance, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater around 9:10 p.m. and conclude with a 30-minute pyrotechnics show synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. The program will feature patriotic recitations from Barry Scott.

A Presidential Fourth at the Hermitage

Celebrate with games, treats, crafts and more at the home of President Andrew Jackson. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Nashville Hot Chicken Festival

13th annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival. Fire Truck parade at 10:30 a.m. followed by free Hot Chicken samples to the first 500 people. Live music. East Park. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Brentwood: Crockett Park 7 p.m. Information

Franklin: Downtown square at 10 a.m. for fun family activities. Fireworks at Harlinsdale Park. Information

Gallatin: Triple Creek Park. 2 p.m. Information

Goodlettsville: Moss Wright Park 4 p.m. Information

Hendersonville: Drakes Creek Park 5 p.m. Information

La Vergne: Veterans Memorial Park. 6 p.m. Information

Lebanon: Wilson County Fairgrounds. 11 a.m. Information

Murfreesboro: Celebrate at McKnight Park. Activities begin at 10 a.m. Information

Smyrna: Lee Victory Recreation Park. 5-10 p.m. Information

Springfield: Freedom Celebration and fireworks at J. Travis Price Park. 6 p.m. Information

Watertown: Stars, Stripes & Squirt Guns Parade. 3 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Williamson 101 – Open House Event

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Free, but registration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Breakfast provided. 8-9:30 a.m. Baker Donelson Events Center, 211 Commerce Center. Registration required. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 12

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

This meeting provided individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson County. E|Spaces, 1550 W McEwen Dr., Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: Free, but register. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30 -8 p.m. Additional Dates: Aug. 18, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Information