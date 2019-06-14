Austin Peay teams with National Guard on tuition deferment

VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

CLARKSVILLE (AP) — Austin Peay State University and the Tennessee Army National Guard are offering a special tuition deferment program for Guard members.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports the program is an extension of the Tennessee STRONG Act. The act reimburses eligible Guard members for up to 120 credit hours or eight semesters toward a first-time bachelor's degree.

An agreement announced Monday says Austin Peay will cover the up-front tuition for eligible students. The school will then be reimbursed by the National Guard through the Tennessee STRONG Act.

Speaking at a ceremony announcing the partnership, APSU President Alisa White said Guard members are lifelong learners who make the whole school better.