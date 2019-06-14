Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

Nashville Public Radio reporter wins national award

Updated 7:02AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Nashville Public Radio reporter has won a national Edward R. Murrow Award.

Senior health care reporter Blake Farmer of WPLN-FM won the Excellence in Writing category in the large market radio division. The Radio Television Digital News Association has administered the awards for electronic journalism since 1971.

The three stories by Farmer submitted for the contest covered trends in physician suicides, the Bonnaroo music festival embracing sober concert attendees and Alzheimer's caretakers providing each other support.

