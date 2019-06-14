Group signed up almost 1,400 new voters at Bonnaroo

VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

MANCHESTER (AP) — A group that partners with musicians on voter registration efforts says the 1,390 voters it signed up at Bonnaroo represent its all-time high for one festival.

A news release from HeadCount says it has registered almost 600,000 voters at 7,500 concerts and music festivals since 2004. Bonnaroo ran from Thursday through Sunday.

HeadCount says it wants to register more than 200,000 voters by the 2020 presidential election.

A new Tennessee law set to take effect in October allows fines and potentially jail time for voter registration workers who don't follow new rules. Tennessee will likely be the first state imposing fines for submitting too many incomplete registration forms.

HeadCount Director of Engagement Tappan Vickery says she hopes the group can keep providing its services without risking fines or prosecution.