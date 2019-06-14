Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

Tennessee Confederate monument vandalized with red paint

NASHVILLE (AP) — Red paint and the phrase "they were racists" were discovered on a Confederate monument in Nashville's Centennial Park.

Police say they found the vandalism Monday at the Confederate Private Monument. Red liquid was doused on the statue, and the phrase was scrawled on a plaque with the names of more than 500 Tennessee Confederate soldiers.

News outlets report police are reviewing footage from cameras in the park.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told news outlets there hasn't been a vandalism incident like this in the park in nearly seven years.

