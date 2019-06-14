Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

Man dies while attending Bonnaroo music festival

Updated 7:25AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MANCHESTER (AP) — Bonnaroo officials say a 27-year-old man has died while attending the Tennessee music festival.

Festival organizers told news outlets in a statement that a medical situation was reported Saturday at a campsite. They said the man, who was camping with his father, was found unresponsive but breathing. Emergency workers responded and administered CPR. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The statement said the man's cause of death wasn't immediately known, but it appears that he had an underlying medical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

The music festival continued on Sunday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0