The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

First Tennessee and Capital banks to be First Horizon Bank

Updated 7:23AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — First Tennessee Bank is becoming First Horizon Bank. So is Capital Bank.

The name changes are part of a rebranding that the First Horizon National Corporation says will bring together its companies under a unified name and new logo.

A news release says other changes include FTB Advisors becoming First Horizon Advisors and FTN Financial becoming FHN Financial.

The rebranding will take place this fall.

