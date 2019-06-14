Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

Vanderbilt, SMU to play 3-game series starting in 2024

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt and SMU have scheduled a three-game series that starts in 2024.

The two teams will face each other twice in Nashville and once in Dallas during a six-year stretch.

The series starts when SMU visits Vanderbilt on Sept. 14, 2024. Vanderbilt will host SMU again on Sept. 9, 2028. Vanderbilt will play at SMU on Sept. 15, 2029.

Vanderbilt and SMU have split their four previous meetings. Vanderbilt won in 1937 and 1991. SMU beat the Commodores in 1936 and 1990.

