VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

Titans retiring numbers of Eddie George, late Steve McNair

Updated 4:53PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says nobody with the Titans will ever wear Eddie George's No. 27 nor the No. 9 of the late Steve McNair again, players who helped the franchise through its difficult relocation from Houston to Tennessee to its lone Super Bowl berth.

Strunk announced Wednesday that the franchise will retire both numbers Sept. 15 at their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

George says he never expected such an honor without having first been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That hasn't happened yet for the running back who helped Tennessee reach the 2000 Super Bowl. George says it means a lot to share the honor with his former teammate and friend.

The Titans say this will be the first time an NFL team has retired either a No. 9 or 27. McNair and George will join six other former Titans and Oilers whose numbers have been retired including Warren Moon, Earl Campbell, Mike Munchak, Bruce Matthews, Jim Norton and Elvin Bethea.

