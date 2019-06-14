VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

Nashpreneurs Day: Small Business Conference. An examination of how small businesses play an integral role in Nashville’s long-term prosperity. Kickoff party the night before to meet, mingle, pick up your conference materials and enjoy a beer from Black Abbey Brewery, 2952 Sidco Drive. Friday conference: the engine fueled by c3, 2963 Sidco Drive, suite 101. Fee: $60 (includes breakfast, lunch and kick-off party. Information

JUNE 14-15

Bold Enough Rodeo

11th annual Bold Enough Rodeo Challenge, Triple Creek Park in Gallatin, 1333 Touchdown Drive. This is an IPRA sanctioned event. 7:30-10 p.m. each night. Fee: Adults $10 advance, $15 at the gate, kids under 12 $5. Information

JUNE 14-16

Musicians Corner

This annual free concert series, which takes place every weekend in June at Centennial Park, features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. Friday, 12-8 p.m.: Jim Lauderdale, Slings & Arrows, Jenny Tolman, Glen Martian, Baylor Wilson, Joel Levi, Sarah Clanton, Dylan Taylor and Michael Coast. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Mary Bragg, Carey Ott, Bentley Caldwell, James Ethan Clark & The Renegades, Jack Berry, Thad Kopec, Albatross, Del-Amina, Gabe Burdulis and Drama Club. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Andrew Leahey, Leah Blevins, Nora Collins, Morgan Bosman, Matt Brown, Becca Richardson, Danika & the Jeb and Roger Jaeger. Free. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

REIN Homes Tour

Homes Tours are a long-standing REIN offering that is widely viewed by those attending as one of the most beneficial educational opportunities available to REIN members and guests because it provides a unique, hands-on opportunity to visit and talk with several REIN members who are actually “making it happen” on a day-in, day-out basis with their properties in the Nashville area. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Prepayment required for this event. $117 guests, Members, $30. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. Information

Summer Crafts on the Concrete

A family-friendly day of arts and crafts at Plaza Art Nashville, with help from Plaza’s friends at Little Art House. Stop by for fun art projects led by Plaza Art and Little Art House, and grab a scoop of ice cream from Hattie Jane’s Creamery ice cream truck. Free. 3-5 p.m. 633 Middleton Ave. Information

THROUGH JUNE 16

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival

The 19th annual event celebrates the vitality of the Jefferson Street community through its arts, music and food culture. This two-day event, sponsored by the Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership, will kick-off with a SoBro Block Party at Fifth and Demonbreun Street on Friday and conclude with a daylong music, arts and food festival featuring local and national jazz and blues artists and food and retail vendors from the North Nashville community at the Bicentennial Mall. Information

American Artisan Festival

The 45th annual American Artisan Festival features more than 150 curated craft and fine arts vendors from 35 states. Centennial Park. Kid’s activities, live music, food vendors, craft beer, wine and cocktails. Free, family-friendly event. Friday: noon-8 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Cruise into Cheekwood

Jazz on the Cumberland

This is a free, family-friendly event. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert. Parking is $5 in Lot R and Lot T at Nissan Stadium. This is an alcohol-free event. Cumberland Park. 5:30 -8 p.m. Additional Dates: July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Cheekwood Classic Car Show

Guests can stroll among nearly 20 impeccably maintained vintage cars from the early to mid-20th century. The event is free for Cheekwood members and included with general admission for non-members. The event will feature food trucks, bar stations, family activities and more. Guests are encouraged arrive in their own collector cars. Preferred parking will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Information

Salon@615

Special Edition with Elizabeth Gilbert, who will discuss her new book, “City of Girls.” 6:15 p.m. Paschall Theater at Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Pike. Fee: $31.50-$37.50 includes a signed copy of the book. Information Additional Salon@615 events:

June 24: Janet Napolitano in conversation with former Gov. Phil Bredesen as she discusses her book, “How Safe Are We?” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Free

Aug. 18: Elaine Weiss discusses “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of winning it. Main Library. Free tickets available Aug. 4

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and discuss news relevant to the North Nashville area. Nashville Farmers Market-The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Registration is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but you are encouraged to support Market House vendors.4:30-6 p.m. Information

Plan Gallatin Lawn Party 2019

Free launch party for Plan Gallatin, the first opportunity for public input into Gallatin’s blueprint for growth over the next several years. There will be free KB Popcorn, free Petite Perle snowballs, a selfie booth, music, and lots of ways to ask questions and share ideas. 5-7 p.m. Front outside plaza of Gallatin City Hall, 132 West Main Street. Information

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

An opportunity to network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how to get involved. Hampton Inn & Suites-Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. Free for members; registration required. 8-9:15 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Hellbender on the River

Ticket sales support the work of the Cumberland River Compact to enhance the health and enjoyment of the Cumberland River and its tributaries. Enjoy live music, local brews, a Hellbender cocktail, Hattie B’s and more. The Bridge Building at East Bank Landing & Cumberland Park, 2 Victory Ave. Fee: $35-$45. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Information

Third Thursday on Main

Free summer concert series in Historic Downtown Gallatin. 6:30- 9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages, so bring your lawn chairs, your family, and friends and plan to spend the evening in Downtown Gallatin. The Parks Band a father-son duo croon out classic and modern country hits.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival

Craft beer tasting, games, food and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation. Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. Fee: $49 and up. Information

JUNE 22-23

Nashville Pride Festival

Public Square Park, entertainment, kids and family zone, youth area and over 225 vendors featuring not for profit artists and businesses. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday: noon-6 p.m. Fee: $5 per day, children 10 and younger free. Information

Porter Flea Summer Market

Handpicked designers and craftspeople will fill The Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue. From jewelry and art to furniture and home decor, there’s something for everyone. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with a ticketed preview market Friday, June 28, 6-9 p.m. Parking is $5 per car Saturday. Tickets to the event Friday are $25 per person with free parking.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Chamber after hours: Sips & Swings at Topgolf

An opportunity for networking, snacking and golf swings at this after-hour’s event at Topgolf, Nashville, 500 Cowan Street. 4-7 p.m. Fee: Chamber Member, $45, Future Chamber Member, $65. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Nashville Symphony Free Community Concerts

The Nashville Symphony will share another summer of free community concerts through June. Bring a picnic, lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the award-winning symphony under the summer stars. Information

June 25: Key Park, 7:30 p.m.

June 26: The Estate at Cherokee Dock, 7:30 p.m.