Heinrichs named president at Tennessee Bank & Trust

VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

Heinrichs

Brian Heinrichs has been named president and chief banking officer of Tennessee Bank & Trust, effective July 1. Dan Andrews, Jr. will continue in his position as chairman and chief executive officer.

For the past five years, Heinrichs served as chief financial officer at INTRUST Bank, a $5 billion family owned bank based in Wichita, Kansas. Beyond the finance and accounting functions at INTRUST, he led many other areas of the bank including marketing, IT, operations, risk/compliance and information security.

Before his time at INTRUST Bank, Heinrichs served as executive vice president of Bickford Senior Living Group, LLC. He has an extensive and diverse financial background in trading, structuring, and mergers and acquisitions.

A member of the Wichita State University Foundation board of directors, Heinrichs also serves on the WSU National Advisory Council and the WSU Barton School Advisory Board. He earned a degree in business administration from Wichita State University in 1996.

Kuffner recognized as M&A emerging leader

Kuffner

Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Michael R. Kuffner was named an Emerging Leader in the Legal Advisor category by The M&A Advisor for 2019. Kuffner was among nearly 120 individuals nationwide to be recognized for their notable accomplishments in business and in service to the community.

Kuffner was one of only 43 legal advisers honored in 2019 and the only adviser from Tennessee included in this year’s list. All the honorees were chosen from a pool of nominees by an independent judging panel of distinguished business leaders.

Kuffner began practicing law in 2008 in the firm’s team that served as the regulatory auditor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Kuffner recently took a lead advisory role in the SERVPRO recapitalization, in partnership with Blackstone. In addition, he was a pivotal member of the team representing HCA Holdings in the largest private equity-backed initial public offering in U.S. history at the time.

The annual M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Awards were created in 2010 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the outstanding young professionals who have reached a significant level of success while still under the age of 40.

Hardin honored with Leech public service award

Hardin

Nashville attorney Hal Hardin has been selected to receive this year’s prestigious William M. Leech Jr. Public Service Award.

The Leech Award is presented each year to a Tennessee lawyer who has given outstanding service to the legal profession, the legal system and the local community. It is awarded by the Fellows of the Young Lawyers Division, a nonprofit organization formed to support the development of young attorneys in the state. The award winner is chosen by the Fellows board.

Prior to entering into private practice in 1981, Hardin served as U.S. Attorney, a circuit court judge and an assistant district attorney, among other roles. He has been a professor at the Nashville School of Law and Aquinas College. Hardin has been honored with a number of awards during his illustrious career, including the Nashville Bar Association’s John C. Tune Public Service Award and the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society’s Leadership Award.

Burr & Forman expands with 3 new attorneys

Little

Burr & Forman announces the continued expansion of its Nashville office with the addition of three attorneys: Alex Little, Emily Mack and Zack Lawson. The trio previously practiced law at Bone McAllester Norton PLLC in Nashville.

Little will lead the firm’s new white-collar criminal defense team. He served as an assistant U.S. attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice in Nashville and Washington, D.C. As a former federal prosecutor, Little draws on extensive trial and appellate experience in state and federal courts to aggressively represent clients facing investigations or defending against criminal charges.

Mack

Lawson

He concentrates his practice in the areas of criminal defense, government investigations, criminal and civil appeals, victims’ rights and complex litigation.

Couch

Mack focuses her practice in the areas of labor and employment, education law and complex litigation. She regularly represents public and private employers and educational institutions in federal and state courts and administrative proceedings.

Lawson concentrates his practice in the areas of criminal defense, government investigations, appeals, victims’ rights and complex litigation. He represents clients facing a wide range of criminal charges in state and federal court. Lawson also has experience representing individuals in professional and collegiate athletics.

Interim executive hired for Franklin Theatre

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has hired Paul T. Couch as interim executive director for The Franklin Theatre.

Couch, a veteran of the theater industry and executive producer of the Foundation’s 2017 50th anniversary celebration, joined the organization this week.

Couch has extensive experience in venue management as well as producing and presenting entertainment, including his time as general manager of the Ryman Auditorium. At Nashville’s most historic live music venue, he booked and promoted a variety of shows, including country, pop, rock, bluegrass and classical music concerts. He also produced the musicals Always…Patsy Cline, Lost Highway – The Music and Legend of Hank Williams, and Bye Bye Love – The Everly Brothers Musical and the Ryman’s first season of repertory musicals.

From there Couch ventured to Savannah, Georgia, where he directed the renovation and opening of the Lucas Theatre for the Arts in the city’s historic district. While there, he presented successful seasons of Broadway shows and classical performances as well pop, rock, country, bluegrass and comedy shows.

Not long after, Dollywood theme park hired Couch as its director of entertainment and executive producer where he became one of the theme park industry’s most award-winning entertainment producers.

Couch has been a Franklin resident for the past five years, where he continues to create and produce musicals. Most notably, he is collaborating with Parton on the new musical Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, an original adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. The work recently sold out three showcase performances at the Ordway Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Couch graduated from Muskingum University with a degree in music and a minor in Theater, and earned his MBA from Belmont University.

Phillippi to direct Vandy’s nurse-midwifery program

Phillippi

Julia Phillippi, Ph.D., CNM, assistant professor of nursing, has been named academic director of the nurse-midwifery program at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. She will also co-direct the nurse-midwifery/family nurse practitioner dual-focus specialty.

The nurse-midwifery specialty is one of the school’s most competitive programs and is ranked as the No. 1 nurse-midwifery program in the country on the U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools list.

BBR announces marketing hire, promotion

DeToro

BBR Music Group has promoted Devin DeToro to director of marketing and added Channing Wisz as manager of marketing. Both will report to JoJamie Hahr, BBR Music group vice president of marketing.

DeToro, in addition to serving as the day-to-day marketing contact for many artist teams, has expanded BBR’s influencer relations and has taken a lead role in the planning of BBR events. DeToro joined the team in 2017 as a manager of marketing following a two-year stint in Los Angeles at iHeartMedia as manager, activation and account management. Before iHeartMedia, she served for seven years with CBS Radio rising to project manager, integrated marketing and events for the Chicago cluster.

Wicz

Wisz will coordinate marketing efforts for BBR Music Group’s diverse roster of artists. She joins BBR from Crowd Surf, a digital marketing company, where she served as a marketing account manager, specializing in social media. She joined Crowd Surf in their Los Angeles office as a fall intern in 2014 before joining the Nashville team full-time in January 2018, following stops at RPM Entertainment and Miles High Productions.

Hedrick becomes member at Kraft Analytics LLC

Hedrick

Josh Hedrick has been elevated to the role of member at Kraft Analytics LLC, a Nashville-based affiliate of KraftCPAs.

Hedrick, who joined KA in 2009 after relocating from North Carolina, has an extensive financial consulting background involving valuation services, transaction and litigation support, and business and financial strategy.

He becomes the second member of KA, joining Glenn Purdue, who is the group’s managing member.

In the new position, Hedrick will take a more active role in the management and strategic planning for the group. He previously was a senior manager.

The certified valuation analyst earned his BA and MBA at Appalachian State University and a post-master’s certificate in financial analysis at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. He serves as the Treasurer of Communities in Schools of Tennessee.

KraftCPAs and its six affiliates, all of which are headquartered in Nashville, employ more than 200 people in Nashville, Columbia, and Lebanon.

FBMM promotes 3 to senior account assistant

FBMM (Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.), an entertainment business management firm that represents recording and touring artists, has promoted Jeremy Baquing, Vincent Mavaro and Paul Rossetti to senior account assistant.

Before joining FBMM in 2017, Baquing interned for AMAX Talent & Creative and worked for Belmont University Events and Services. He graduated from Belmont University in 2017 with a degree in accounting.

Mavaro came to FBMM in November 2017 after working as a teacher’s aide for three years in Nassau.

Mavaro graduated from the University of Tampa in 2017 with a degree in accounting.

Rossetti joined FBMM in October 2017 after working as a production assistant and engineer at Rock Soul Entertainment, engineer and administrative assistant at Ben Glover Productions and intern manager at Dark Horse Recording.

Rossetti graduated from Georgia College & State University in 2012 with a degree in marketing and a minor in creative music media. He also earned his audio engineering certificate from the Dark Horse Institute.