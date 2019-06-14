Middle Tennessee real estate trends for May 2019

VOL. 43 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 14, 2019

Home sales in Nashville and Davidson County heated up in May with major increases across the board.

There were 1,860 home sales recorded in May averaging $373,978 compared to 1,713 sales recorded in May 2018 averaging $342,928, resulting in a 9% increase in both units sold and average home sales prices.

Through the first five months of 2019, the number of home sales recorded are up 8% and average home sales prices are up 4% from the same period of 2018.

The median home sale price for the month was up 7% from last year to $300,000.

Antioch (37013) recorded the most home sales for the month with 202 sales averaging $229,848.

Green Hills (37215) recorded the highest average sales price of $848,801 across 98 sales.

33% of home sales recorded for the month were between $200,000 and $299,999.

Home sales over $1 million were up 73% with 76 sales recorded compared to 44 in May 2018.

Davidson County by Price Range

Davidson County by Zip Code

Rutherford County

Rutherford County home sales were up 8% for both units sold and average home sales prices.

There were 859 sales recorded in May compared to 791 sales recorded last year.

Average home sales prices reached $273,075 compared to $252,543 last May. The median price was $260,000, up 8% from May 2018.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded and average home sales prices are both up 5% from the same period of 2018.

Murfreesboro (37128) recorded the most home sales for the month with 239 sales averaging $263,618.

The 37135 ZIP code recorded the highest average sales price of $442,352 across 5 sales.

44% of home sales for the month were between $200,000-$299,999.

Rutherford County by Price Range

Rutherford County by Zip Code

Sumner County

Home sales in Sumner County skyrocketed compared to last May.

There were 497 home sales recorded for the month averaging $303,556 compared to 417 recorded in May 2018 averaging $260,695 resulting in a 19% increase in units sold and a 16% increase in average sales price.

Through the first five months of 2019, the number of units sold are up 2% and average home sales prices are up 8% from the same period of 2018.

Gallatin (37066) recorded the most home sales and the highest average sales price in May with 179 sales averaging $346,825.

27% of home sales in May were between $200,000-$299,999.

Sumner County by Price Range

Sumner County by Zip Code

Williamson County

Home sales activity in Williamson County was up significantly from last May.

The were 725 home sales recorded averaging $582,904 compared to 675 sales in May 2018 averaging $525,626 resulting in a 7% increase in units sold and an 11% increase in average sales price.

Year-to-date the number of home sales recorded are down 2% from the first five months of 2018 and average home sales prices are up 6%.

Franklin West (37064) had the most home sales for the month with 213 sales recorded averaging $530,609.

College Grove (37046) recorded the highest average sales price of $951,954 across 22 sales.

Home sales over $1 million were up 59% in May with 62 recorded for the month compared to 39 recorded in May 2018.

36% of home sales for the month were between $300,000-$499,999.

Williamson County by Price Range

Williamson County by Zip Code