Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

Tennessee city budget leads to police department dissolution

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

RIDGETOP (AP) — The city of Ridgetop, Tennessee, has dissolved its police department amid budget constraints.

The Tennessean quotes Mayor Tony Reasoner as saying the city just couldn't afford it anymore. He said Monday that the city now needs to determine whether it needs a police force or can rely on the sheriff's department.

The police department covered about 1.4 square miles (3 square kilometers) and about 2,000 residents. It was dissolved Monday. The mayor says the city's five officers will be paid through the end of the month.

He says the police department had a budget of $129,000. He quotes the police chief as saying a budget of $289,000 would be needed to keep the department fully staffed.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0