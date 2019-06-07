Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

First female judge on Tennessee Supreme Court honored

NASHVILLE (AP) — The first woman ever appointed to the Tennessee Supreme Court has been honored with a portrait to hang in the courthouse.

The portrait of Judge Martha Daughtrey was unveiled Friday. Speaking at the ceremony, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeff Bivins noted many other firsts in Daughtrey's distinguished career.

They include being the first woman to serve as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee; the first tenure-track female professor at Vanderbilt University Law School; and the first female judge to sit on the bench of a Tennessee court of record, the Court of Criminal Appeals.

The portrait is a high-quality reproduction of one that hangs in the courthouse of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, where Daughtrey is a senior judge.

