VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

Amazon to shutdown US restaurant delivery service

Updated 10:39AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is closing its U.S. restaurant delivery service, a 4-year-old business that failed to take off amid fierce competition from Uber Eats, Door Dash and others.

The service, called Amazon Restaurants, offered delivery in more than 20 cities in the U.S. It was expanded into the United Kingdom, but Amazon shut it down late last year.

Still, Amazon.com Inc. has showed interest in delivering meals to diners' doorsteps. Last month, it bought a stake in British food delivery company Deliveroo, whose kangaroo logo is a common sight on bicycles and scooters in Britain.

News of the closure was first reported by technology news site GeekWire.

