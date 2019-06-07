Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

Lawyers say Ghosn surprised by Renault action against him

Updated 7:45AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

PARIS (AP) — Lawyers for former Renault chief Carlos Ghosn say they're surprised the French automaker's board has launched legal proceedings against Ghosn.

Renault said last week that an internal audit with its partner Nissan found $12.5 million in questionable personal expenses allegedly linked to Ghosn at their Dutch-based holding company. Renault recommended joint legal action with Nissan in the Netherlands. It also suggested ordering Ghosn to reimburse the company for some expenses.

On Sunday, Ghosn's French lawyers said Ghosn hasn't received the audit but has offered to provide explanations for its findings.

Ghosn was arrested in November and again in April in Japan over accusations of financial misconduct. He denies the claims.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0