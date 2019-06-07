Home > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019
Clover Bottom among 8 sites named to historic register
Updated 7:31AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Eight Tennessee sites have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Tennessee Historical Commission said in a news release Thursday that the eight properties have been deemed cultural resources worthy of preservation.
Named to the register were:
• Clover Bottom Farm boundary expansion in Davidson County
• The Thompson Creek Rural Historic District in Bedford County
• The Brown-Hancock House in Cannon County
• The Sutton General Store in Jackson County
• Tennessee Military Institute residential district in Monroe County
• Sparta Residential Historic District expansion in White County
• U.S. Marine Hospital in Shelby County
• Barretville Bank and Trust in Shelby County
State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre says the Marine hospital in Memphis is being revitalized using federal tax credits.