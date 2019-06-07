Clover Bottom among 8 sites named to historic register

VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — Eight Tennessee sites have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said in a news release Thursday that the eight properties have been deemed cultural resources worthy of preservation.

Named to the register were:

• Clover Bottom Farm boundary expansion in Davidson County

• The Thompson Creek Rural Historic District in Bedford County

• The Brown-Hancock House in Cannon County

• The Sutton General Store in Jackson County

• Tennessee Military Institute residential district in Monroe County

• Sparta Residential Historic District expansion in White County

• U.S. Marine Hospital in Shelby County

• Barretville Bank and Trust in Shelby County

State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre says the Marine hospital in Memphis is being revitalized using federal tax credits.