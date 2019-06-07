Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

Clover Bottom among 8 sites named to historic register

NASHVILLE (AP) — Eight Tennessee sites have been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Tennessee Historical Commission said in a news release Thursday that the eight properties have been deemed cultural resources worthy of preservation.

Named to the register were:

• Clover Bottom Farm boundary expansion in Davidson County

• The Thompson Creek Rural Historic District in Bedford County

• The Brown-Hancock House in Cannon County

• The Sutton General Store in Jackson County

• Tennessee Military Institute residential district in Monroe County

• Sparta Residential Historic District expansion in White County

• U.S. Marine Hospital in Shelby County

Barretville Bank and Trust in Shelby County

State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick McIntyre says the Marine hospital in Memphis is being revitalized using federal tax credits.

