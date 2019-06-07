Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

Parks offer volunteer hours for Tennessee Promise scholars

Updated 7:17AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Promise scholars can fulfill their community service requirement during a volunteer event in the Tennessee State Parks this month.

According to a news release, 54 of the state's 56 parks will be offering a volunteer event. Most of those will take place on Saturday, June 22.

Work projects include landscaping, invasive plant removal, litter pickup and trail maintenance.

Tennessee Promise provides scholarships for eligible students to attend state community and technical colleges for free. Students must complete eight hours of community service. The deadline to complete the service this year is July 1.

Details of Tennessee Promise Saturday events are available on the state parks website.

