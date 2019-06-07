Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

DA: Gay couples shouldn't get domestic violence protection

Updated 11:51AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee district attorney is facing calls for an investigation after saying gay people shouldn't receive domestic violence protections.

Lawyers from across the state say they want the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility to investigate Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott.

Northcott was recorded at a Bible conference last year saying he didn't believe in gay marriage and promised that same-sex partners wouldn't receive protections from domestic violence laws.

Northcott said such statutes are designed to "protect the sanctity of marriage."

Nashville attorneys Sunny Eaton and Kevin Teets, both of whom are openly gay, say Northcott doesn't have the "moral authority or ethical judgment" expected of an licensed attorney.

Northcott didn't immediately return a message left at his office.

Previously, Northcott described Islam as "evil" in a Facebook post.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0