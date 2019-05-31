Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

University of Tennessee eyes tuition increases at 3 campuses

Updated 5:16AM
KNOXVILLE (AP) — The University of Tennessee is considering tuition increases at its Knoxville, Martin and Chattanooga campuses.

A news release Wednesday says the board will consider the increases of 2 to 2.5% at a June 21 meeting. The university says it began self-limiting tuition increases in 2015, and this would mark the first five straight years of undergraduate tuition increases of 3% or less in 51 years.

The increases would be 2%, or $258, in Knoxville; 2.5% in Chattanooga, or $216; and 2.5% in Martin, a $236 increase.

The UT Promise scholarship will also begin in fall 2020. The program offers free tuition and fees for students with a family household income under $50,000 after other financial aid is received.

