TIPLA elects new officers

VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

The Tennessee Intellectual Property Law Association has announced its 2019 officers during its spring CLE program.

They are, from left: Gary Montle (past president), Patterson Intellectual Property Law; Peter Brewer (member at large), Thrive IP, Andre (A.J.) Bahou (member at large), Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP; Lakita Cavin, Ph.D., (president) University of Tennessee Research Foundation; Greg Parker (secretary), Bass Berry + Sims PLC; Phil Walker (vice president), Bradley.

Not pictured: Seth Ogden, Ph.D. (Treasurer), Patterson Intellectual Property Law. TIPLA welcomes all attorneys who practice intellectual property law.

The organization sponsors an IP-focused Continuing Legal Education program each spring and fall in Nashville. CLE credits are available for Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina attorneys. Information