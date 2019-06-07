Reliford joins Bradley as litigation associate

VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

Kristina Allen Reliford has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP as an associate in the Litigation Practice Group.

Reliford has broad litigation experience representing clients in both state and federal court. Her practice includes complex contract disputes, fraud, trade secret misappropriation, and securities and government investigation matters.

Before joining Bradley, Reliford was a senior associate at Kelley Drye & Warren LLP in New York. She also previously practiced at McGuireWoods LLP.

She earned her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law after earning a degree from the University of Connecticut.

Bass, Berry & Sims adds 2 associates

Huddleston

Bass, Berry & Sims has added two associates in Nashville.

Lauren B. Huddleston represents companies and private equity firms in the health care industry in corporate and transactional matters. Before joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Huddleston was an associate at Moore & Van Allen PLLC and at Alston & Bird LLP in Charlotte, North Carolina. She earned a J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law (2015), an MBA from Wake Forest University School of Business (2015) and a B.A. from Furman University (2011).

Pelham

Sarah M. Pelham advises clients on corporate and securities issues including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and securities regulations matters and filings. Before joining Bass, Berry & Sims, Pelham was an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York. She earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law (2016) and a B.A. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (2013).

Kreider takes role with National Geographic

Kreider

The National Geographic Society has appointed Wilson County resident Kalee Kreider to the newly created role of chief of content, communications and public affairs.

In this capacity, Kreider will lead the global nonprofit’s external communications and outreach strategies including corporate communications, media relations, marketing, museums and experiences, social and digital media, creative and storytelling. She also will also manage the organization’s public policy efforts.

Kreider will join the Society’s senior leadership team.

Kreider’s career spans more than 25 years in communications, policy and politics, specializing in the areas of climate change, the environment, sustainability and technology.

She previously served as environmental adviser, communications director and spokesperson for former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. She was responsible for developing and managing a broad communications portfolio and liaising with executives on policy issues at Apple, Google, Current TV, Generation Investment Management and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (now Kleiner Perkins).

In this capacity, she helped research and market three best-selling books, an Oscar-winning film and a top-selling app for the iPhone and iPad. Kreider also assisted with the slideshow that became the basis for “An Inconvenient Truth.”

LBMC names record 7 new shareholders

LBMC, which recently surpassed 600 total employees, has named seven new shareholders, the largest new shareholder class in the company’s 30+ year history.

The promotions come from seven practice areas: health care and private equity tax services, wealth advisory, transaction advisory, valuation and litigation, health care valuation, information security and assurance. The new shareholders include three leaders in the firm’s Knoxville office and four in the Brentwood office.

Ben Carver specializes in the health care and health care IT industries with an emphasis on private equity and venture capital backed companies. Carver assists clients with a variety of tax issues including tax compliance, tax accounting assistance, financial statement reporting, multistate tax planning and merger integration.

Bill Dean is the East Tennessee market lead for Information Security. He is responsible for incident response, digital forensics, electronic discovery and litigation support for the Information Security Services division.

Andy Lowe serves as the Knoxville market leader and head of the Valuation & Litigation Support Services group in the firm’s Knoxville office.

April Mitchell advises high wealth individuals and families, trusts and estates on complex tax matters. Her experience includes coordinating tax services to closely held businesses in various industries as well as consulting in areas including wealth transfer, real estate holdings, investment partnerships, foreign investment reporting and private foundations.

Jayme Parmakian works with private-equity backed and closely held companies in the health care industry. In addition to tax compliance and consulting work, Parmakian coordinates tax services for the firm’s transaction advisory group working on both buy and sell side diligence and structuring.

Katie Tarr specializes in compensation valuation services including assisting health care organizations in determining the fair market value of physician compensation arrangements. Tarr also has experience in the valuation of physician practices and other types of health care service arrangements, as well as due diligence and clinician compensation consulting.

Andrew Usery manages assurance engagements for family owned, private-equity backed and other closely held entities. His industry experience includes manufacturing, distribution, foreign-owned, services, construction and broker-dealers. He also serves retail companies and FINRA-regulated broker-dealer clients. He is a firm leader in the use of data mining and analytics.

Union Station Hotel names director of sales

Bondarchuk

Union Station Hotel Nashville, managed by Sage Hospitality, has named Trevor Bondarchuk as director of sales.

Most recently, Bondarchuk worked as the director of group sales and events for Sage Hospitality before joining the group’s Union Station Hotel Nashville. Before that, he spent two years as director of sales and events for Viejas Casino & Resort and seven years as Hyatt Hotels & Resorts’ senior sales manager in California and Hawaii.

Originally from Canada, Bondarchuk studied arts, science and business administration at the University of Manitoba and The Ministry of Advanced Education in Vancouver, where he developed a desire to help elevate overall experiences for consumers and hotel team members.

Southern Land hires architectural, design exec

Cavazos

Southern Land Company, a national real estate developer of multifamily, mixed-use developments and master planned communities, has hired Karla Cavazos as vice president commercial design and construction.

Cavazos has the critical role of synchronizing in-house and architecture and engineering teams with Southern Land Company’s Commercial Construction Division to maintain high quality, reduce costs and accelerate delivery. Duties include managing A&E contracts, coordinating construction process with design and collaborating with Southern Land’s development teams from concept to completion.

She is a 25-year veteran of architectural operations management, most recently serving as executive vice president of operations with Humphreys & Partners Architects LLP in Dallas, capping 23 years with that firm.

Cavazos holds AIA, CSI, SCT and LEED Green Associate designations. A graduate of University of Texas at Arlington, Cavazos holds a degree in architecture.