VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
Nashville Symphony Free Community Concerts
The Nashville Symphony will share another summer of free community concerts through June, beginning Friday at Cumberland University. Bring a picnic, lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the award-winning symphony under the summer stars. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/5236 Additional dates:
June 8: Smith Springs Community Center, 7 p.m.
June 9: Two Rivers Mansion, 7:30 p.m.
June 11: Historic Rock Castle, 7:30 p.m.
June 25: Key Park, 7:30 p.m.
June 26: The Estate at Cherokee Dock, 7:30 p.m.
THROUGH SUNDAY
CMA Music Festival
Thousands of country music fans from around the world have come to Nashville for four days to experience CMA Music Festival, which features live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity events. Road closures associated with this event. Information
JUNE 7-8
Musicians Corner
This annual free concert series, which takes place every weekend in June at Centennial Park, features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. June 7 is acoustic night featuring Pokey LaFarge, Amethyst Kiah, Esther Rose, Samuel Herb and Daniel Daniel. 5-9 p.m. Saturday main stage, noon-6 p.m.: Nikki Lane, Molly Burch, Sam Lewis, Vaux and Stacey Randol. On the Lightning 100 acoustic stage, noon-6 p.m.: Robyn Harris, Michelle Brooke, Paul Vinson and Rjay Green. Free. Information
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Relay for Life Sumner County
The American Cancer Society is the biggest fundraiser for cancer research. Come join Sumner County in our Carnival for a Cure and help us fight the battle against cancer. Relay for Life is a nationwide event in which everyone is welcome. You can join a team, begin a team or come as an individual. Shirts and luminaries will be sold on-site. Civic Center. 3-10 p.m. Information: Jani Michielsen, 615 417-5825
MONDAY, JUNE 10
REIN Event
Real Estate investing Made Easy. Get the latest tips, tricks and money-making advice, while discovering the pitfalls and common mistakes the uninformed investor make. Panel includes: Bonnie Bailey, Dale Hire, Jamie Frazier, Carol Plemons, John Weary and Jerry Wimberly. Tech Hill Commons, Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. Fee: Registration recommended. $35 members and guests, $50 couple. 5:30-9 p.m. Information
JUNE 10-14
Play Like a Girl STEM Camp
A weeklong camp to provide fifth- and sixth-grade girls with opportunities to learn about exciting STEM careers through workshops, hands-on experimentation, design projects and presentations, leadership talks and recreational activities led by professional women mentors and volunteers. Dates of the camp are June 10-13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 14 will be a free field trip the Nashville Sounds game. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. Fee: Free, but registration is required. Lunch and snack provided. Information
TUESDAY, JUNE 11
Young Professionals Mixer
A meeting tailored for ambitious individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivate relationships and grow professionally. Network, connect and engage with other young professionals in Williamson County. Kings Dining and Entertainment, 1910 Galleria Blvd., Suite 120, Franklin. 5-7 p.m. Free- includes appetizers, bowling (first come, first served) and drinks available for purchase. Information
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12
YP Nashville Mayoral Forum
The young professional demographic, ages 22-40, in Nashville makes up 39% of Davidson county’s adult population. The YP Nashville Mayoral Forum provides an opportunity for young professionals to hear from the mayoral candidates about issues that specifically affect YPs. YP Nashville exists to engage, connect and empower young professionals to actively shape the future of the Nashville region. Fat Bottom Brewing Company, The Reserve, 800 44th N. Nashville. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Fee: $45. Confirmed candidates to participate: Mayor David Briley, Representative John Ray Clemmons, At-large Council Member John Cooper and Dr. Carol Swain. Information
THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Street Eats
A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 14
Nashpreneurs Day: Small Business Conference
Learn innovative approaches to leading your business, brand, and community as we unpack how small businesses play an integral role in Nashville’s long term prosperity. Join us at the kickoff party the night before to meet and mingle with fellow attendees, pick up your conference materials and enjoy a beer from Black Abbey Brewery, 2952 Sidco Drive. Conference: the engine fueled by c3, 2963 Sidco Drive, suite 101. Fee: $60 (includes breakfast, lunch and kick-off party. Information
JUNE 14-16
Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival
The 19th annual event celebrates the vitality of the Jefferson Street community through its arts, music and food culture. This two-day event, sponsored by the Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership, will kick-off with a SoBro Block Party at Fifth and Demonbreun Street on Friday and conclude with a daylong music, arts and food festival featuring local and national jazz and blues artists and food and retail vendors from the North Nashville community at the Bicentennial Mall. Information: http://www.nashvillejazzandbluesfest.com/
JUNE 14-16
American Artisan Festival
The 45th annual American Artisan Festival features more than 150 curated craft and fine arts vendors from 35 states. Centennial Park. Kid’s activities, live music, food vendors, craft beer, wine and cocktails. Free, family-friendly event. Friday: noon-8 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information
MONDAY, JUNE 17
Salon@ 615
Special Edition with Elizabeth Gilbert, who will discuss her new book, “City of Girls.” 6:15 p.m. Paschall Theater at Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Pike. Fee: $31.50-$37.50 includes a signed copy of the book. Information Additional Salon@615 events:
June 24: Janet Napolitano in conversation with former Gov. Phil Bredesen as she discusses her book, “How Safe Are We?” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Free
Aug. 18: Elaine Weiss discusses “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of winning it. Main Library. Free. Available Aug. 4
TUESDAY, JUNE 18
Chamber North Meet-up
Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and discuss news relevant to the North Nashville area. Nashville Farmers Market-The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Registration is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but you are encouraged to support Market House vendors.4:30-6 p.m. Information
Deals, Deals, Deals
This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee
An opportunity to network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how to get involved. Hampton Inn & Suites-Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. Free for members; registration required. 8-9:15 a.m. Information
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
Gallatin Concerts on the Square
The free concerts will be held on the third Thursday of each month June-September. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages. Lawn chairs encouraged. Special music by The Parks. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
Full Moon Pickin’ Parties
From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival
Craft beer tasting, games, food and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation. Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. Fee: $49 and up. Information