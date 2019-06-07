VOL. 43 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 7, 2019

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Nashville Symphony Free Community Concerts

The Nashville Symphony will share another summer of free community concerts through June, beginning Friday at Cumberland University. Bring a picnic, lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the award-winning symphony under the summer stars. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/5236 Additional dates:

June 8: Smith Springs Community Center, 7 p.m.

June 9: Two Rivers Mansion, 7:30 p.m.

June 11: Historic Rock Castle, 7:30 p.m.

June 25: Key Park, 7:30 p.m.

June 26: The Estate at Cherokee Dock, 7:30 p.m.

THROUGH SUNDAY

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fans from around the world have come to Nashville for four days to experience CMA Music Festival, which features live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity events. Road closures associated with this event. Information

JUNE 7-8

Musicians Corner

This annual free concert series, which takes place every weekend in June at Centennial Park, features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. June 7 is acoustic night featuring Pokey LaFarge, Amethyst Kiah, Esther Rose, Samuel Herb and Daniel Daniel. 5-9 p.m. Saturday main stage, noon-6 p.m.: Nikki Lane, Molly Burch, Sam Lewis, Vaux and Stacey Randol. On the Lightning 100 acoustic stage, noon-6 p.m.: Robyn Harris, Michelle Brooke, Paul Vinson and Rjay Green. Free. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Relay for Life Sumner County

The American Cancer Society is the biggest fundraiser for cancer research. Come join Sumner County in our Carnival for a Cure and help us fight the battle against cancer. Relay for Life is a nationwide event in which everyone is welcome. You can join a team, begin a team or come as an individual. Shirts and luminaries will be sold on-site. Civic Center. 3-10 p.m. Information: Jani Michielsen, 615 417-5825

MONDAY, JUNE 10

REIN Event

Real Estate investing Made Easy. Get the latest tips, tricks and money-making advice, while discovering the pitfalls and common mistakes the uninformed investor make. Panel includes: Bonnie Bailey, Dale Hire, Jamie Frazier, Carol Plemons, John Weary and Jerry Wimberly. Tech Hill Commons, Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. Fee: Registration recommended. $35 members and guests, $50 couple. 5:30-9 p.m. Information

JUNE 10-14

Play Like a Girl STEM Camp

A weeklong camp to provide fifth- and sixth-grade girls with opportunities to learn about exciting STEM careers through workshops, hands-on experimentation, design projects and presentations, leadership talks and recreational activities led by professional women mentors and volunteers. Dates of the camp are June 10-13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 14 will be a free field trip the Nashville Sounds game. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. Fee: Free, but registration is required. Lunch and snack provided. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

Young Professionals Mixer

A meeting tailored for ambitious individuals who are interested in furthering their leadership aspirations, cultivate relationships and grow professionally. Network, connect and engage with other young professionals in Williamson County. Kings Dining and Entertainment, 1910 Galleria Blvd., Suite 120, Franklin. 5-7 p.m. Free- includes appetizers, bowling (first come, first served) and drinks available for purchase. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

YP Nashville Mayoral Forum

The young professional demographic, ages 22-40, in Nashville makes up 39% of Davidson county’s adult population. The YP Nashville Mayoral Forum provides an opportunity for young professionals to hear from the mayoral candidates about issues that specifically affect YPs. YP Nashville exists to engage, connect and empower young professionals to actively shape the future of the Nashville region. Fat Bottom Brewing Company, The Reserve, 800 44th N. Nashville. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Fee: $45. Confirmed candidates to participate: Mayor David Briley, Representative John Ray Clemmons, At-large Council Member John Cooper and Dr. Carol Swain. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Nashpreneurs Day: Small Business Conference

Learn innovative approaches to leading your business, brand, and community as we unpack how small businesses play an integral role in Nashville’s long term prosperity. Join us at the kickoff party the night before to meet and mingle with fellow attendees, pick up your conference materials and enjoy a beer from Black Abbey Brewery, 2952 Sidco Drive. Conference: the engine fueled by c3, 2963 Sidco Drive, suite 101. Fee: $60 (includes breakfast, lunch and kick-off party. Information

JUNE 14-16

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival

The 19th annual event celebrates the vitality of the Jefferson Street community through its arts, music and food culture. This two-day event, sponsored by the Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership, will kick-off with a SoBro Block Party at Fifth and Demonbreun Street on Friday and conclude with a daylong music, arts and food festival featuring local and national jazz and blues artists and food and retail vendors from the North Nashville community at the Bicentennial Mall. Information: http://www.nashvillejazzandbluesfest.com/

JUNE 14-16

American Artisan Festival

The 45th annual American Artisan Festival features more than 150 curated craft and fine arts vendors from 35 states. Centennial Park. Kid’s activities, live music, food vendors, craft beer, wine and cocktails. Free, family-friendly event. Friday: noon-8 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Salon@ 615

Special Edition with Elizabeth Gilbert, who will discuss her new book, “City of Girls.” 6:15 p.m. Paschall Theater at Montgomery Bell Academy, 4001 Harding Pike. Fee: $31.50-$37.50 includes a signed copy of the book. Information Additional Salon@615 events:

June 24: Janet Napolitano in conversation with former Gov. Phil Bredesen as she discusses her book, “How Safe Are We?” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Free

Aug. 18: Elaine Weiss discusses “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote” in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of winning it. Main Library. Free. Available Aug. 4

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Chamber North Meet-up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and discuss news relevant to the North Nashville area. Nashville Farmers Market-The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa Parks Blvd. Registration is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but you are encouraged to support Market House vendors.4:30-6 p.m. Information

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the intermediate and advanced investors. Meeting led by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

An opportunity to network with Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how to get involved. Hampton Inn & Suites-Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. Free for members; registration required. 8-9:15 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Gallatin Concerts on the Square

The free concerts will be held on the third Thursday of each month June-September. 6:30-9 p.m. Downtown merchants, restaurants and bars will be open late and will be selling merchandise, food and beverages. Lawn chairs encouraged. Special music by The Parks. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival

Craft beer tasting, games, food and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation. Bridgestone Arena, 3-7 p.m. Fee: $49 and up. Information