The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Ex-Tennessee college worker charged with student loan fraud

Updated 6:57AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A former Tennessee State University admissions worker is charged with diverting student federal aid into his bank accounts in 2014-15.

U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran's office says 31-year-old Renauld Clayton of Chicago, formerly of Nashville, was indicted last week on charges of student loan fraud, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

The indictment says the U.S. Department of Education determined $84,506 had been misappropriated and Clayton had fraudulently deposited $60,000-plus into his personal bank accounts. He faces 20 years maximum in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Nashville Police say they arrested Clayton on separate charges Friday of scheming to divert stolen money into a bank account he created under a fake name and social security number.

A public defender listed for Clayton didn't immediately answer a voicemail seeking comment.

