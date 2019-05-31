Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Nissan questions future of alliance with Renault

Updated 11:00AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

PARIS (AP) — Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa is casting doubt on whether his company will be involved if alliance partner Renault and Fiat Chrysler move forward with a merger proposal.

Saikawa says in a statement Tuesday that the plan would "significantly alter" the structure of Nissan's longtime alliance with Renault and would require a review of their relationship. The statement says Nissan will analyze its contractual relationships from the standpoint of protecting the company's interests.

He also says adding Fiat Chrysler to the alliance could create new opportunities for collaboration and synergies.

Renault's board is meeting Tuesday near Paris to discuss the Fiat Chrysler merger proposal and appears ready to approve it. A "yes" by Renault would start exclusive merger negotiations that would take about a year to finish.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0