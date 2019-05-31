Nissan questions future of alliance with Renault

VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

PARIS (AP) — Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa is casting doubt on whether his company will be involved if alliance partner Renault and Fiat Chrysler move forward with a merger proposal.

Saikawa says in a statement Tuesday that the plan would "significantly alter" the structure of Nissan's longtime alliance with Renault and would require a review of their relationship. The statement says Nissan will analyze its contractual relationships from the standpoint of protecting the company's interests.

He also says adding Fiat Chrysler to the alliance could create new opportunities for collaboration and synergies.

Renault's board is meeting Tuesday near Paris to discuss the Fiat Chrysler merger proposal and appears ready to approve it. A "yes" by Renault would start exclusive merger negotiations that would take about a year to finish.