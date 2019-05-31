TV personalities will pitch in for Nashville Habitat build

VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Tarek El Moussa

More than 100 Discovery, Inc. volunteers will join Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville for a June 10-12 build.

As a media partner of Habitat’s 2019 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, Discovery employee volunteers will help prepare the Park Preserve neighborhood during the three-day build.

In addition to employee and executive volunteers, some Discovery networks’ stars will lend a hand by helping install windows, roof trusses, doors, siding, insulation and overall framing for three houses.

• On-air talent scheduled to volunteer include the following: Paige Davis and Brett Tutor of TLC’s Trading Spaces

• HGTV’s Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential)

• Tarek El Moussa (Flip or Flop)

• Dave Salmoni of Animal Planet’s Animal Bites

Food Network’s Maneet Chauhan, who serves as a judge on Chopped and owns several popular restaurants in downtown Nashville.

“We were thrilled to learn that this year’s prestigious Carter Work Project would be located in Nashville, just a few hours’ drive from our company’s national operations headquarters in Knoxville,” says David Leavy, Discovery’s Chief Operations Officer. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our neighbors in Tennessee and partner with a great organization like Habitat for Humanity, which shares our deep commitment to serving communities and our passion for the home.”

Discovery’s employee volunteers will travel to Nashville from offices all over the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Knoxville, Silver Spring, Maryland, and Sterling, Virginia.

“We are grateful for the support of media partners such as Discovery for raising awareness of the great need for affordable housing in Nashville and the U.S.,” says Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville President and CEO Danny Herron. “We are excited to welcome Discovery employees and the network’s on-air talent who will help prepare three homes that will continue to be built during the Carter Work Project in October.”

Additional volunteers in attendance will include special guests from Comcast, a longstanding industry partner of Discovery.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the Nashville community,” said Doug Guthrie, Comcast Regional SVP. “Comcast is committed to strengthening the communities where our employees live and work, and we’re honored to support Nashville through this project.”