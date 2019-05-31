Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Supreme Court won't get involved in Prophet Muhammad ad case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to get involved in a dispute that began when a group tried to have Washington transit officials display an ad with a provocative cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad.

The justices said Monday they would not get involved in the case.

The Texas-based American Freedom Defense Initiative in 2015 submitted an ad that depicted a sword-wielding Prophet Muhammad saying: "You can't draw me!" Muslims generally believe any physical depiction of the Prophet Muhammad is blasphemous. The cartoon won a contest the group sponsored.

After the ad was submitted, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's board of directors voted to temporarily suspend all issue-oriented advertisements on the region's rail and bus system.

The American Freedom Defense Initiative sued.

