Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Trump says top White House economist Kevin Hassett leaving

Updated 7:42AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the White House's top economist is leaving soon.

In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be departing "shortly" and praises him as having "done such a great job for me and the Administration."

Trump says he will name what he calls a "very talented replacement" as soon as he returns to the U.S. from his trip to Europe.

The president adds: "I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!"

Hassett began serving in the Senate-confirmed post in September 2017.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0