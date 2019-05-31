Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Tennessee House creates new ethics attorney role

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee House is creating a new ethics attorney role.

In a news release Friday, House Republican Majority Leader William Lamberth and Democratic Minority Leader Karen Camper praised the appointment of Doug Himes as House ethics counsel. Himes is currently the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance's assistant director.

He will work for the House Ethics Committee and serve as the panel's liaison to other organizations and government agencies.

Himes will assist lawmakers and staffers concerning the House ethics code and related topics. He will also provide the House clerk guidance.

Himes previously served as director of the General Assembly's Office of Legal Services.

House GOP spokesman Doug Kufner said the new position responds to staffing needs, not to Speaker Glen Casada's impending resignation after several high-profile scandals.

