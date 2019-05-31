Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Trump to award Medal of Freedom to Nashville's Laffer

Updated 3:54PM
Front Page

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Nashville-based economist Arthur Laffer.

Laffer is known as the father of supply side economics, which gained popularity under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

His theory, the "Laffer Curve," establishes the concept that lower tax rates spur economic growth, jobs and investment. A number of economists disagree and do not believe that cutting taxes spurs growth.

In 2012, he advised Kansas to slash taxes for the state's top earners to jump-start its economy. Instead, the state ran up significant deficits.

The 78-year-old Laffer has been supportive of the president and co-wrote a book titled "Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy."

The medal is the nation's highest civilian honor. It will be awarded June 19.

