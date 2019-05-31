Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

UT-Knoxville program aims to promote diversity in teaching

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A new program at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville aims to increase diversity among the state's teachers.

A university news release says the Increasing Teacher Equity to Address Community High Needs, or I-TEACH, program will begin this summer in the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences.

The two-year program will support 12 prospective teachers for 33 hours of coursework and clinical practice that will help them graduate with a master's degree in teacher education.

Program participants will be assigned two mentor teachers at a partnering school and a designated UT advisor, faculty member and supervisor.

Partnering school districts include Knox, Anderson and Blount county districts; and Schools, and Maryville, Lenoir City and Alcoa city districts.

The initiative is funded by a Tennessee Higher Education Commission grant.

