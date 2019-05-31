Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Lee against union vote at Volkswagen plant

Updated 4:35PM
CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he opposes a push by the United Auto Workers union to organize Volkswagen's lone U.S. plant in the state.

The Times Free Press quoted Lee as saying Thursday that business recruitment will take a hit if employees at the Chattanooga plant decide they want union representation.

The vote is scheduled to take place June 12, 13 and 14.

Volkswagen has said it is neutral on the issue of unionization. But it steadfastly refused to bargain with UAW after the union won representation of maintenance workers at the plant in 2015. The German automaker has argued the bargaining unit needed to include production workers as well.

According to the union, the proposed new bargaining unit would encompass about 1,700 workers at the plant.

