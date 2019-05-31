Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Audit: Leaks found at new $160M Tennessee state museum

NASHVILLE (AP) — State auditors have found water leaks at Tennessee's new $160 million state museum.

According to the report released Thursday, nine water leaks were reported between October and March. One leak was found in an electrical closet, while another was found in an exhibition area.

Officials say no artifacts were damaged, but some items were moved to prevent damage and buckets were placed to catch falling water.

Museum management officials say no new leaks have occurred since March 10, adding that they are continuing to work with the Department of General Services and their contracted providers on water issues.

The 137,000-square-foot museum opened at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall in early October after previously being housed in the basement of the James K. Polk building for nearly 40 years.

