The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Trump says if Iran wants to talk he's available

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Donald Trump says that if Iran wants to talk, he's available.

Trump says that Iran's economy is suffering from U.S. sanctions and that the country is becoming a "weakened nation."

As tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate, Trump claims Iran wants to make a deal.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says, however, that negotiating with the U.S. would bring nothing but harm.

He said Wednesday that his country will not negotiate on issues related to its military capabilities. He insists that Iran isn't looking to acquire nuclear weapons — not because of sanctions or the United States, but because they are forbidden under Islamic Sharia law.

At the White House on Thursday, Trump told reporters: "If they want to talk, I'm available."

