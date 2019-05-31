Heritage Medical Associates names CEO

VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Shill

Heritage Medical Associates has hired James Shill as CEO. Shill brings more than 25 years of health care leadership experience to his new role.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Ferguson Medical Group, a multispecialty physician group with locations throughout southeast Missouri. Before that, he held leadership positions with multiple health care organizations in Alaska, including the state’s largest locally-owned medical clinic.

Shill holds a degree in finance from Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and an MBA from the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business in Salt Lake City.

Shill replaces Jim Browne, who retired after nearly seven years with HMA and more than 45 years in health care.

Pinnacle hires Payne as financial adviser, sr. VP

Payne

Wes Payne has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and financial adviser for the firm’s client advisory team. He is based at Pinnacle’s downtown Nashville office at Symphony Place.

Payne brings 17 years of financial services experience and comes to Pinnacle from Regions Bank, where he was a commercial and industrial relationship manager with responsibility for a loan book over $150 million with varied industries. Previous roles were with First Tennessee Bank, where he was a senior credit consultant, American Security Bank and Trust, where he was a credit officer, and SunTrust Bank, where he was a business banking officer and credit analyst.

Moody

Payne earned a degree in business administration with an emphasis on financial institution management, and a master’s degree in business administration from Belmont University. He also is a graduate of Tennessee Bankers Association’s Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and the Belmont University Summer Accounting Institute.

Adams

Also, at Pinnacle, Barry Moody, financial consultant and investment executive, and Chris Adams, financial consultant, have been chosen to become part of the Retirement Planning Advisory Council of Raymond James.

The two have worked with corporate retirement plans for decades, helping local companies manage 401(k) and other employee benefit plans. They consult on design, management and investment and also serve as plan fiduciaries.

Based nationwide, RPAC advisers serve as trusted consultants with a wide array of available solutions and access to dedicated support through Raymond James Institutional Fiduciary Solutions, though they are under no obligation to use proprietary products.

In addition to working with retirement plans, Moody and Adams provide comprehensive investment advice, planning and retirement solutions to individuals.

Tennessee Craft welcomes new executive director

Justice

Jennifer Justice has been selected as the new executive director of Tennessee Craft. She brings more than 30 years of arts and nonprofit experience in fundraising, interdisciplinary arts programming and education, marketing, curatorial design and fiscal management.

Her administrative expertise includes executive director of Galveston Arts Center in Texas, curator for the Boise Art Museum in Boise, Idaho, and the program director for the Pacific Arts Center in Seattle. She has worked in development at various nonprofit organizations and a college foundation, in addition to expanding fundraising programs at seven interdisciplinary arts organizations in Idaho, Oregon and Texas during her tenure as an arts management consultant.

Justice is a practicing artist with a background in fiber arts and photography. She has worked as an artist-in-residence in both Idaho and Washington, and has taught art workshops and classes to both children and adults.

Tennessee Craft, formerly The Tennessee Association of Craft Artists (TACA), works to continue and create Tennessee’s craft tradition. With more than 500 members throughout the state, Tennessee Craft serves as the premier connecting point for local, independent makers and their audiences through Craft Fairs, exhibitions, professional development, networking, mentorship and other educational programs.