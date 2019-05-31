VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019
Breakfast and Conversation with Judy Woodruff. The PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor will discuss her career and NewsHour’s place in the current media landscape with Nashville Public Television’s LaTonya Turner. Pinnacle Learning Center, Pinnacle Financial Partners, 150 Third Avenue South. 7-8:30 a.m. Fee: $100, includes breakfast and parking. Proceeds support NPT’s educational, cultural and civic programming. Information/tickets
FRIDAY, MAY 31
Legislative Update
Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 program. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. Information
Musicians Corner
This annual free concert series, which takes place every weekend in May and June at Centennial Park, features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. May 31 is acoustic night featuring Lera Lynn, Hush Kids, Quinn Deveauz, Sarah Zuniga and Jess Jocoy. 5-9 p.m. Saturday main stage, noon-6 p.m.: Joshua Hedley, Lilly Hiatt, Teddy and the rough Riders, the Pressure Kids and Mackenzie Lockhart. On the Lightning 100 acoustic stage, noon-6 p.m.: Brooke Alexx, Tom Mackell, Ro Myra and Justin Lloyd. Free. Information
Musicians on Call 20th Anniversary Celebration
Musicians on Call’s mission is bringing live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care facilities. Blake Shelton will host this event. The night will honor three long-standing supporters of MON: Warner Music Nashville’s Shane Tarleton, Cumulus Media’s Charlie Cook and Universal Music Group Nashville recording artist Lauren Alaina. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 222 Fifth Avenue S. 8 p.m. Fee: $149 and up. Information
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Gallatin Recon Run
The Gallatin Recon run supporting Sumner County CASA is a family fun event that includes a 5K adventurer run, obstacle course, mud pits, climbing walls and more. Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. Fee: Adults $45 (50 day of race), Kids 12 & under $25. 6 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. Information
Statehood Day
Tennessee became a state June 1, 1796. Celebrate her birthday by visiting the Tennessee State Museum, Tennessee Bicentennial Mall State Park or the Tennessee State Library and Archives. Free events will be taking place at each venue throughout the day, including educational talks, family history scavenger hunts, live music, free birthday cake and more. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Information
Nashville Health and Wellness Fest
The Nashville Health & Wellness Fest is Nashville’s largest and newest health, fitness and wellness event. The event will open with a high-octane demo by celebrity fitness trainer Erin Oprea followed by other exciting speakers, workshops and more than 200 exhibitors. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day-of. Children 12 and under are free. The first 50 tickets to the optional workshops are free, and then increase to $10 per person (in addition to the admission fee). Vanderbilt Health & Wellness Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2700 Children’s Way, Nashville. Information
Nissan Taste of Music City Festival
Enjoy food from the best restaurants in Nashville, beverages from local favorites, cooking demonstrations and live music. Tickets include all food and beverage samples. The event is all ages, but you must be 21 or over to sample alcoholic beverages. Public Square Park. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $59 in advance, $69 at the door, VIP $85 includes special one-hour cooking demo, event souvenir glass and all food and beverage sample, Children general admission (12 and under) $15. Information
First Saturday Art Crawl
Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information
JUNE 1-2
Tiny Living Festival
Tour tiny houses, mini campers, tear drops, skoolies, gypsy wagons, and other types of tiny homes. Enjoy tiny house celebrities, live music, fire performers, workshops and more. Fee: $35, ages 12 and up. Free admission for children ages 12 and under, retired, active and discharged military, law enforcement and firefighters. Nissan Stadium. 8 a.m. Saturday-5 p.m. Sunday. Information
MONDAY, JUNE 3
Nashville Chamber Member Orientation
Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting
Few business topics seem to receive more media attention than talent and, in particular, preparing talent to be the workforce of the future. Demographic shifts, demands for emerging skills, nontraditional work models; these are the challenges that face employers around the world, but when it comes to attracting and retaining critical talent, top employers continue to succeed. What are they doing right? Join Chamber Midtown as we discuss the Talent Challenge; Opportunities and Pitfalls. Hear from employers that are tackling it head on. The Aertson Hotel, Kimpton, 2021 Broadway. 8-9 a.m. Fee: free to chamber members and future members. Information
Deals, Deals, Deals
This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the Intermediate and Advanced investors. Meeting lead by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5
Chamber East Networking Coffee
Join Chamber East and get a development update on what’s happening and soon to come in the area. Vandyke Bed and Beverage, 105 S. 11th Street. 8:15-9:30 a.m. Information
Leads Exchange
A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Buca di Beppo, 1722 Galleria Blvd. Afternoon meeting, Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information
CMT Music Awards
Country music’s biggest stars kick off the summer at the 2019 CMT Music Awards to recognize country music’s best video and music achievements. Little Big Town hosts the event. Fee: $50.50 and up. 7 p.m. Bridgestone Arena. Information
THURSDAY, JUNE 6
Transportation Summit Business Luncheon
Learn how transit is being addressed in Middle Tennessee through the South Corridor Study and how similar communities are working to combat this issue. Guest Speaker: Mayor Jackie Millet, Lone Tree, Colorado, will discuss her city’s transit initiatives. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members $55, Nonmembers $75. Information
Street Eats
A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information
JUNE 6-9
CMA Music Festival
Thousands of country music fans from around the world are coming to Nashville for four days to experience CMA Music Festival, which features live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity events. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 7
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource
First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information
SATURDAY, JUNE 8
Relay for Life Sumner County
The American Cancer Society is the biggest fundraiser for cancer research. Come join Sumner County in our Carnival for a Cure and help us fight the battle against cancer. Relay for Life is a nationwide event in which everyone is welcome. You can join a team, begin a team or come as an individual. Shirts and luminaries will be sold on-site. Civic Center.3-10 p.m. Information: Jani Michielsen, 615-417-5825
MONDAY, JUNE 10
REIN Main Event
Topic: Real Estate Investing Made Easy. Get the latest tips, tricks and money-making advice, while discovering the pitfalls and mistakes the uninformed investor typically makes- and how to avoid them. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210. Fee: Free for REIN Members, Meetup Members and Guests: $35 when preregistered. $50 at the door. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
Full Moon Pickin’ Parties
From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information