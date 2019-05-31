VOL. 43 | NO. 22 | Friday, May 31, 2019

Breakfast and Conversation with Judy Woodruff. The PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor will discuss her career and NewsHour’s place in the current media landscape with Nashville Public Television’s LaTonya Turner. Pinnacle Learning Center, Pinnacle Financial Partners, 150 Third Avenue South. 7-8:30 a.m. Fee: $100, includes breakfast and parking. Proceeds support NPT’s educational, cultural and civic programming. Information/tickets

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Legislative Update

Williamson, Inc. Legislative Update is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 program. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. Information

Musicians Corner

This annual free concert series, which takes place every weekend in May and June at Centennial Park, features live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and the Musician Corner Pub. May 31 is acoustic night featuring Lera Lynn, Hush Kids, Quinn Deveauz, Sarah Zuniga and Jess Jocoy. 5-9 p.m. Saturday main stage, noon-6 p.m.: Joshua Hedley, Lilly Hiatt, Teddy and the rough Riders, the Pressure Kids and Mackenzie Lockhart. On the Lightning 100 acoustic stage, noon-6 p.m.: Brooke Alexx, Tom Mackell, Ro Myra and Justin Lloyd. Free. Information

Musicians on Call 20th Anniversary Celebration

Musicians on Call’s mission is bringing live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in health care facilities. Blake Shelton will host this event. The night will honor three long-standing supporters of MON: Warner Music Nashville’s Shane Tarleton, Cumulus Media’s Charlie Cook and Universal Music Group Nashville recording artist Lauren Alaina. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 222 Fifth Avenue S. 8 p.m. Fee: $149 and up. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Gallatin Recon Run

The Gallatin Recon run supporting Sumner County CASA is a family fun event that includes a 5K adventurer run, obstacle course, mud pits, climbing walls and more. Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. Fee: Adults $45 (50 day of race), Kids 12 & under $25. 6 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. Information

Statehood Day

Tennessee became a state June 1, 1796. Celebrate her birthday by visiting the Tennessee State Museum, Tennessee Bicentennial Mall State Park or the Tennessee State Library and Archives. Free events will be taking place at each venue throughout the day, including educational talks, family history scavenger hunts, live music, free birthday cake and more. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

Nashville Health and Wellness Fest

The Nashville Health & Wellness Fest is Nashville’s largest and newest health, fitness and wellness event. The event will open with a high-octane demo by celebrity fitness trainer Erin Oprea followed by other exciting speakers, workshops and more than 200 exhibitors. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day-of. Children 12 and under are free. The first 50 tickets to the optional workshops are free, and then increase to $10 per person (in addition to the admission fee). Vanderbilt Health & Wellness Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2700 Children’s Way, Nashville. Information

Nissan Taste of Music City Festival

Enjoy food from the best restaurants in Nashville, beverages from local favorites, cooking demonstrations and live music. Tickets include all food and beverage samples. The event is all ages, but you must be 21 or over to sample alcoholic beverages. Public Square Park. 5-9 p.m. Fee: $59 in advance, $69 at the door, VIP $85 includes special one-hour cooking demo, event souvenir glass and all food and beverage sample, Children general admission (12 and under) $15. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

JUNE 1-2

Tiny Living Festival

Tour tiny houses, mini campers, tear drops, skoolies, gypsy wagons, and other types of tiny homes. Enjoy tiny house celebrities, live music, fire performers, workshops and more. Fee: $35, ages 12 and up. Free admission for children ages 12 and under, retired, active and discharged military, law enforcement and firefighters. Nissan Stadium. 8 a.m. Saturday-5 p.m. Sunday. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 3

Nashville Chamber Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff, as well as the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration required. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Few business topics seem to receive more media attention than talent and, in particular, preparing talent to be the workforce of the future. Demographic shifts, demands for emerging skills, nontraditional work models; these are the challenges that face employers around the world, but when it comes to attracting and retaining critical talent, top employers continue to succeed. What are they doing right? Join Chamber Midtown as we discuss the Talent Challenge; Opportunities and Pitfalls. Hear from employers that are tackling it head on. The Aertson Hotel, Kimpton, 2021 Broadway. 8-9 a.m. Fee: free to chamber members and future members. Information

Deals, Deals, Deals

This meeting brings hot, relevant topics to the Intermediate and Advanced investors. Meeting lead by Tyler Cauble. REIN Center, 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free for members. Nonmembers $50. Pre-registering is recommended. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join Chamber East and get a development update on what’s happening and soon to come in the area. Vandyke Bed and Beverage, 105 S. 11th Street. 8:15-9:30 a.m. Information

Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Location, Buca di Beppo, 1722 Galleria Blvd. Afternoon meeting, Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free, members-only event. Information

CMT Music Awards

Country music’s biggest stars kick off the summer at the 2019 CMT Music Awards to recognize country music’s best video and music achievements. Little Big Town hosts the event. Fee: $50.50 and up. 7 p.m. Bridgestone Arena. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Transportation Summit Business Luncheon

Learn how transit is being addressed in Middle Tennessee through the South Corridor Study and how similar communities are working to combat this issue. Guest Speaker: Mayor Jackie Millet, Lone Tree, Colorado, will discuss her city’s transit initiatives. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Members $55, Nonmembers $75. Information

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks along Deaderick Street between Fourth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue North. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

JUNE 6-9

CMA Music Festival

Thousands of country music fans from around the world are coming to Nashville for four days to experience CMA Music Festival, which features live concerts, meet and greets, autograph signings and celebrity events. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge on best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Relay for Life Sumner County

The American Cancer Society is the biggest fundraiser for cancer research. Come join Sumner County in our Carnival for a Cure and help us fight the battle against cancer. Relay for Life is a nationwide event in which everyone is welcome. You can join a team, begin a team or come as an individual. Shirts and luminaries will be sold on-site. Civic Center.3-10 p.m. Information: Jani Michielsen, 615-417-5825

MONDAY, JUNE 10

REIN Main Event

Topic: Real Estate Investing Made Easy. Get the latest tips, tricks and money-making advice, while discovering the pitfalls and mistakes the uninformed investor typically makes- and how to avoid them. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210. Fee: Free for REIN Members, Meetup Members and Guests: $35 when preregistered. $50 at the door. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Full Moon Pickin’ Parties

From May to October enjoy these unique Friday night parties featuring bluegrass music performed by attendees as well as main acts. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center. Food available, Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Fee: Adults-$ 20 advance, $25 day of; Youth (7-17) $7 advance $10 day of; Children (6 and under free). Pickers- $5 (no alcohol) $10 with beer. Season pass-$100. Proceeds benefit Warner Parks. 7-11 p.m. Information