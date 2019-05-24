Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 43 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 24, 2019

Health care CEO gets 6-month prison sentence in bribery case

Updated 8:31AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has accepted a plea deal with a six-month prison sentence for a health care company CEO who pleaded guilty to trying to bribe an Alabama lawmaker.

WSFA-TV reports that Judge Myron Thompson questioned the deal for G. Ford Gilbert during a hearing on Tuesday in Montgomery before agreeing to it. The sentence was below the recommended guideline of 18 to 24 months.

Gilbert, the owner of California-based Trina Health clinics, pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to bribe then-Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Ray Hammon to push legislation that would require an insurer to cover a diabetes treatment at his clinics.

Hammon was removed from the Alabama Legislature in 2017 when he pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for personal use.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0