Complaint filed against Tennessee DA over anti-Islam post

VOL. 43 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 24, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Muslim advocacy group has filed a complaint against a Tennessee district attorney who posted several anti-Islamic remarks to social media.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Tuesday it had filed a formal complaint with the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee against Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott.

According to screenshots of the posts, Northcott wrote in a Facebook comment that Islam is "evil, violent and against God's truth" and that being Muslim is no different than "being part of the KKK, Aryan Nation, etc." Northcott made the comments while responding to a Republican candidate's post in late April.

Northcott later responded he would not resign and he would not apologize for calling out hate.