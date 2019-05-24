Trump heads back to US after 4-day Japan visit

VOL. 43 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 24, 2019

TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump is on his way back to the United States after a four-day visit to Japan.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump said goodbye to Japanese officials on a rain-slicked tarmac in Tokyo.

During his stay, he met Japan's new emperor and held serious discussions with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about North Korea, Iran and trade. He and Abe also played golf and attended a sumo wrestling match.

On Tuesday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump went aboard a Japanese destroyer to visit Japanese troops and then made a visit to the USS Wasp docked at the mouth of Tokyo Bay. Aboard the USS Wasp, Trump gave a Memorial Day speech to hundreds of members of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet.