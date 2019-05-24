Vandy earns No. 2 national seed for NCAA baseball tournament

VOL. 43 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 24, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt (49-10), which has won 22 of its last 23 games and is the first team to sweep the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships since it did so in 2007, is the No. 2 national seed for the NCAA baseball tournament.

Vanderbilt will host a regional beginning Friday that will include Indiana State, McNeese and Ohio State. Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format.

McNeese (35-24) and Indiana State (41-16) open play at noon Friday, followed by Vanderbilt and Ohio State at 6 p.m. A Game 7, if required, would be played Monday at 6 p.m. Tickets

Tennessee (38-19) is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005 after losing in the first round of the SEC Tournament last week.

The Vols are the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, regional and will play Liberty (42-19) on Friday night. UNC Wilmington (32-29) and North Carolina (42-17) are the other two teams in that regional.

Pac-12 champion UCLA is the No. 1 seed. The Bruins (47-8) won every series for the first time in program history and carry a 10-game winning streak into the tournament, which opens with regional play Friday.

Top eight national seeds play at home for super regionals if they win regionals. Behind UCLA and Vanderbilt are Georgia Tech, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville and Texas Tech.