Japan PM mulls Iran visit to mediate crisis

VOL. 43 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Japanese media say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a visit to Iran next month amid rising tension between Tehran and Washington, and will consult with President Donald Trump about it when he arrives in Tokyo this weekend.

The Kyodo News agency, citing unidentified government sources, said on Friday that Abe's visit would be likely in mid-June.

Abe, who reportedly hopes to serve as mediator between the U.S. and Iran, will seek Trump's consent during his upcoming visit, starting Saturday.

The report comes a week after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Tokyo.

Japan was a major oil importer from Iran before the sanctions. If he goes, Abe will be a first Japanese leader to visit Iran since 1978 — before the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.